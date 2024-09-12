U of R Rams quarterback depth coming in handy

Send this page to someone via email

Noah Pelletier has stepped in for an injured Owen Sieben at the quarterback position for the University of Regina Rams and in his first full game of action in 2024, went 26 for 31 through the air, setting a franchise game record for completion percentage at 83.9%.

That helped the Rams to their first win over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies since 2017, and a 2-0 start.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pelletier said his experience as a full-time starter back in 2022 has calmed his nerves and prepared him to be the #1 guy for as long as needed.

Former Rams quarterback and current offensive coordinator Josh Donnelly said that it’s a luxury to have a guy as talented as Pelletier waiting in the wings to step in when called upon.

Up next for the Rams are the 0-2 UBC Thunderbirds on September 14th.