Air Canada flights in B.C. could be affected as early as Friday as pilot strike looms

Air Canada advises passengers that if a deal is not reached soon between pilots and the company, it will begin cancelling flights and slowing operations around B.C. as soon as Friday.

Pilots will be in position for job action as early as Wednesday, Sept. 18, if no deal is reached before then, with a 72-hour lockout or strike notice potentially being issued on Sunday.

In a statement, Air Canada says, “Flights throughout the system would be progressively cancelled over three days… including the cancellation of some holiday packages and the grounding of some aircraft.”

A gradual shutdown is required as Air Canada operates to 47 countries with a fleet of 252 aircraft, with some being repositioned or repatriated along with their crews, the organization said.

“By optimally positioning aircraft ahead of a possible disruption, Air Canada will be able to more quickly restore regular service to customers having travel plans at that time,” the statement reads.

The airline says cargo operations will also be affected.

If a full shutdown of service is required, Air Canada says it will take between seven and 10 days to resume normal operations.

“Unless you have a refundable ticket, you are taking a credit, which you can use later and then you are booking another carrier on your own dime and a lot of people don’t have the kind of money to be able to do that,” travel expert Claire Newell told Global News.

An Air Canada spokesperson said the company is committed to reaching a deal with pilots, but there is no deal at this point.

“It’s a very delicate balance overall between avoiding the potential costs imposed by a strike but also settling with Air Canada with an unaffordable collective agreement,” Duncan Dee, former Air Canada chief operating officer told Global News.

