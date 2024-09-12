Menu

Sports

Charles (Air) Jourdain moves down to bantamweight on UFC card in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Charles Jourdain weighs in ahead of his UFC Featherweight bout in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Charles Jourdain weighs in ahead of his UFC Featherweight bout in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canadian Charles (Air) Jourdain is moving down to bantamweight to take on Victor (La Mangosta) Henry on the UFC’s Nov. 2 Fight Night card in Edmonton.

The five-foot-nine Jourdain (15-8-1) has been fighting at 145 pounds as a featherweight but is dropping down to 135 after back-to-back losses to Sean (The Sniper) Woodson at UFC 297 in January and Brazil’s Jean (Lord) Silva at UFC 303 in June.

The 27-year-old from Beloeil, Que., is 6-7-1 in the UFC.

Henry (24-6-0 with one no-contest) is coming off a first-round TKO of Rani Yahya in April.

He is 3-1-0 with one no-contest in the promotion. The no-contest came during the prelims of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi last October when the 37-year-old American could not continue after taking a kick to the groin from Javid Basharat.

Other Canadians on the Rogers Place card are Chad (The Monster) Anheliger, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, Jamey-Lyn Horth, Jasmine Jasudavicius, (Proper) Mike Malott and Aiemann Zahabi. The show also features Serhiy Sidey, who was born in Ukraine but now fights out of Burlington, Ont., and Brazilian-born Caio (Bigfoot) Machado who fights out of Vancouver.

The main event pits former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno against No. 3 contender Amir (The Prince) Albazi. The co-main event is a flyweight bout between No. 3 Erin (Cold Blooded) Blanchfield and No. 5 Rose (Thug) Namajunas.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

