Environment

Drone video shows 40-foot pleasure craft sinking off False Creek dock

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work underway to save a boat sinking at False Creek dock'
Work underway to save a boat sinking at False Creek dock
WATCH: The Canadian Coast Guard says work is now underway to save a sinking boat at a False Creek dock in Vancouver. Drone video shows a sheen of gasoline on the top of the water.
A drone video, shot by Global News, shows a boat sinking and gasoline leaking from it off the dock in Vancouver’s False Creek.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it was notified at 1:25 p.m. of a 40-foot pleasure craft sinking at the dock at the Plaza of Nations.

Coast Guard’s Kitsilano Lifeboat crew investigated and was able to plug the vents on one side of the vessel.

However, the other side of the vessel was already underwater when they arrived on the scene, crews confirmed.

Coast Guard’s Marine Environmental Hazard Response officers were also called and are working with the owner and a contractor to relfoat the vessel, the Coast Guard confirmed.

Due to gasoline’s flammability, crews could not deploy a containment boom around the vessel but officials said they do expect the gas to dissipate quickly.

