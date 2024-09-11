RCMP arrest suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant in The Pas, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted across Canada is now behind bars after being caught in The Pas, Man.

On Monday evening, RCMP got a call about a man pointing a gun.

Police said it was determined the man came up to a car in a business parking lot on Dufferin Street. There, the 26-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, took a shotgun from them and ran away, officers said.

Not long after, RCMP said an off-duty officer saw the man climbing onto a garage.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When the officer came up to the man, he took off again and tried to get into a car, but the alarm went off and he continued running.

Police on patrol found the 26-year-old and chased after him, RCMP said, and he was soon caught and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He was found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, and faces a dozen charges. Many relate to firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and officers are trying to figure out who the driver was in the business parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.