Crime

RCMP arrest suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant in The Pas, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A man wanted across Canada is now behind bars after being caught in The Pas, Man.

On Monday evening, RCMP got a call about a man pointing a gun.

Police said it was determined the man came up to a car in a business parking lot on Dufferin Street. There, the 26-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, took a shotgun from them and ran away, officers said.

Not long after, RCMP said an off-duty officer saw the man climbing onto a garage.

When the officer came up to the man, he took off again and tried to get into a car, but the alarm went off and he continued running.

Police on patrol found the 26-year-old and chased after him, RCMP said, and he was soon caught and arrested.

He was found to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, and faces a dozen charges. Many relate to firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and officers are trying to figure out who the driver was in the business parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

