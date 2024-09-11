Removal of downtown Victoria homeless camp is last stage of safety plan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police said the next stage of a “safety plan” to break up an infamous encampment in the city’s downtown core is completely removing all structures and providing temporary or permanent housing to those living there.

The 900 block of Pandora Avenue became the site of an entrenched homeless camp over the summer and after a paramedic was attacked in July while attempting to treat someone on the street, first responders implemented a policy of not taking calls in the area without a police escort.

While the Victoria Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services said a few weeks ago they no longer require police to attend calls with them, police said a more permanent solution is needed to address the issues.

“Our primary goal of the plan was to improve public safety and address community concerns of street disorder and to try and prevent entrenchment of criminals who were exploiting the vulnerable in those areas and to work with our community partners and service providers on ongoing efforts for housing,” Victoria police Deputy Chief Jamie McRae said on Wednesday.

“We’re accomplishing our goals by reducing entrenchment in those areas and creating a safer environment for those living, working and sheltering in the area. We’ve been building stronger relationships with those living in the area and the other areas of our street community.”

McRae said Stage 3 will depend on multiple agencies working together to provide alternatives for health care and housing.

Victoria police will not be the lead agency during this stage but will help keep people safe.

“We’ve reduced and taken away a lot of knives and weapons from the area,” McRae said. “And there’s no doubt it has improved just the overall safety for not just for the first responders attending, but also for the vulnerable citizens that are living on the street there, as well as the community in and around that area at large.”

From July 19 to Sept. 6, Victoria police said they arrested 50 people from the encampment area. Ten people were arrested on warrants, and there were 17 knives, four cans of bear spray, two BB guns, an airsoft rifle and a rifle scope seized, among other weapons.

In addition, 330 grams of fentanyl, 191 grams of crack cocaine, 73 grams of powder cocaine, 87 grams of crystal meth, and seven grams of marijuana were seized in drug trafficking investigations.

More than $13,500 in Canadian currency was seized along with five suspected stolen bicycles.

A week prior to the safety plan commencing in July, officers seized eight knives, a loaded handgun, two stun guns, two machetes, three cans of bear spray, a hatchet and a baton, all in relation to police files within 36 hours.

“Certainly this has been something we’ve had to put a very concerted effort into,” McRae said.

“We have had a significant number of overtime shifts in order to fulfil this.”

McRae said the police department has many priorities to focus on but this Pandora encampment has been a key focus the past few months.