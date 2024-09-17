What does $2.25M get you in Moncton, N.B.? This viral video offers a glimpse

Send this page to someone via email

“What does $2.25 million get you in Greater Moncton?”

That’s the big question in New Brunswick that has a lot of people thinking.

A short social media reel showing off a 6,000-square-foot mansion on a 150-acre estate has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The home, in a rural part of Greater Moncton, boasts an indoor saltwater pool, a wine cellar and a six-bay garage.

Natalie Davison, a Moncton-based real estate agent, says she often looks for “exceptional homes” that are unique — and 369 Rogers Rd. fit that bill.

So, she contacted the listing agent to see if the realtor wanted to collaborate and “bring some new eyeballs to it.”

Davison says she’s studied and teaches social media use, especially as it pertains to the real estate industry.

“There’s a lot of understanding that goes into the length of time a video should be, the song you choose, the title, the hook — all of those things just determine how much the platform’s going to push it out,” she said.

“We only have so much time for people to watch a video and the video will do better if people watch the whole video. So, what can we do to keep people watching from beginning to end?”

She said the realtors decided to do a short reel that highlighted only the more distinctive areas of the home in a “pop, pop, pop” kind of way.

While some of her videos have received a couple thousand views on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram combined, this particular reel had over 300,000 views on Facebook alone in the first week.

She says she’s received many messages from across the country and fielded “a lot of questions” about the home, but admits it’s not in everyone’s price point.

“It’s not for everybody, right?” she said. “You only need one buyer. It’s going to be a very specific buyer that has the budget, the capacity, the interest.”

In comparison, the average price of a home sold in the Greater Moncton area in July was $358,619. according to the New Brunswick Real Estate Board’s latest summary.

A $2.25-million home in Moncton probably looks a little bit different than a home listed in the same price range in other Canadian cities. Davison says that’s what sets the Rogers Road home, which was built in 2003, apart from other listings.

“I’ll tell you that a $2-million house to build today does not look like that. You would not be building the same house, the same size with that pool and all of those things. It would be much more to build that today.”