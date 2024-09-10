Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

150 years after the treaties were signed, Sask. students are focusing on respect and learning

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 7:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '150 years after the treaties were signed, Sask. students are focusing on respect and learning'
150 years after the treaties were signed, Sask. students are focusing on respect and learning
WATCH: 2024 marks 150 years since the treaties were first signed and celebrations are well underway in Fort Qu’Appelle to mark the anniversary. Students and teachers descended into the valley to partake in fun, games and lessons in Indigenous teachings Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

2024 marks 150 years since the treaties were first signed and celebrations are well underway in Fort Qu’Appelle to mark the anniversary.

Students and teachers descended into the valley to partake in fun, games and lessons in Indigenous teachings Tuesday.

The annual Treaty Days is held every year for students to learn about Indigenous culture. View image in full screen
The annual Treaty Days is held every year for students to learn about Indigenous culture. Derek Putz / Global News
Trending Now

As Global News photographer Derek Putz found out, a century and a half later the focus for these students is the importance of respect, reconciliation and learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video at the top of the page for more on Treaty Days in Saskatchewan.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices