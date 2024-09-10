150 years after the treaties were signed, Sask. students are focusing on respect and learning

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

2024 marks 150 years since the treaties were first signed and celebrations are well underway in Fort Qu’Appelle to mark the anniversary.

Students and teachers descended into the valley to partake in fun, games and lessons in Indigenous teachings Tuesday.

View image in full screen The annual Treaty Days is held every year for students to learn about Indigenous culture. Derek Putz / Global News

As Global News photographer Derek Putz found out, a century and a half later the focus for these students is the importance of respect, reconciliation and learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video at the top of the page for more on Treaty Days in Saskatchewan.