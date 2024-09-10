Woman hurt in shooting, filming of Law and Order Toronto nearby forced to stop

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mississauga, Ont., are searching for a suspect after a shooting early on Tuesday morning that left a woman in life-threatening condition and forced production of Law and Order Toronto, which was set to film in the same area, to pause for the day.

Around 4 a.m., police were called to an address near Mississauga Road and Doulton Drive. Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old woman with obvious signs of trauma, who was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Manddeep Khatra said the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, with concerns that multiple suspects may have been involved.

Khatra said the victim had been shot inside a vehicle, with three other women inside. He said she was the only person who was physically injured.

Roads in the area are set to be closed for “an extended” period of time as police canvass for witnesses and footage that can help their investigation.

As well as closing local roads, the serious shooting forced two television productions with permits to film in the area to shelve their work for the day, according to local officials.

One of the shows was a drama focusing on the work of Toronto detectives.

A spokesperson for the City of Mississauga told Global News that Law and Order Toronto, along with a separate Amazon Studios production, Gen V, had both planned to film in the neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Both productions, according to the city spokesperson, “have altered their schedules due to the police activity.”