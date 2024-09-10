Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. Liberal leader says death of Indigenous man during wellness check ‘inexplicable’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
A New Brunswick First Nation is calling for a "thorough investigation" after RCMP fatally shot an Indigenous man during a wellness check. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A New Brunswick First Nation is calling for a "thorough investigation" after RCMP fatally shot an Indigenous man during a wellness check. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A New Brunswick First Nation is calling for a “thorough investigation” after an RCMP officer fatally shot an Indigenous man during a wellness check.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating the Sunday shooting at Elsipogtog First Nation, says that when two officers “were approached by a male carrying weapons,” one of the Mounties used a stun gun, which proved to be ineffective.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The police oversight agency says the other officer shot the man with his gun, killing him.

In a statement posted to social media, Elsipogtog First Nation says it is doing its best to gather information and understand what happened.

The statement says the First Nation in northeastern New Brunswick is doing everything it can to ensure that justice is served.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt says in a social media post that it is “inexplicable” that a wellness check would end with a person being killed, and she says she will be reaching out to the First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices