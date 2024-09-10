N.B. Liberal leader says death of Indigenous man during wellness check ‘inexplicable’

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick First Nation is calling for a “thorough investigation” after an RCMP officer fatally shot an Indigenous man during a wellness check.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating the Sunday shooting at Elsipogtog First Nation, says that when two officers “were approached by a male carrying weapons,” one of the Mounties used a stun gun, which proved to be ineffective.

The police oversight agency says the other officer shot the man with his gun, killing him.

In a statement posted to social media, Elsipogtog First Nation says it is doing its best to gather information and understand what happened.

The statement says the First Nation in northeastern New Brunswick is doing everything it can to ensure that justice is served.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt says in a social media post that it is “inexplicable” that a wellness check would end with a person being killed, and she says she will be reaching out to the First Nation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.