Langley man’s body recovered following Cultus Lake drowning

A man’s body has been recovered after a drowning at Cultus Lake over the weekend.

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP said on Saturday the Langley resident went into the water at Entrance Bay and did not resurface.

Police said bystanders went in looking for him but were not able to find him.

The next day crews located and recovered the body.

His name has not yet been released.