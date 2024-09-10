Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Langley man’s body recovered following Cultus Lake drowning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
Man’s body recovered from Cultus Lake
A man's body has now been recovered from Cultus Lake after he drowned on Saturday. Police said bystanders tried to go in to help him but were not able to find him.
A man’s body has been recovered after a drowning at Cultus Lake over the weekend.

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP said on Saturday the Langley resident went into the water at Entrance Bay and did not resurface.

Police said bystanders went in looking for him but were not able to find him.

The next day crews located and recovered the body.

His name has not yet been released.

