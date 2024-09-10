Vancouver assault suspect released from custody without charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of dragging a young woman into an alley and threatening to stab her has been released from custody.

Vancouver police said the 23-year-old victim was leaving work in East Vancouver around 9 p.m. on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind by a man with a knife.

She was taken into a nearby laneway but three passers-by intervened and the suspect fled.

He was later arrested nearly 30 blocks away.

Vancouver police said they have seized the man’s car and recovered weapons but charges have not yet been approved by Crown counsel.

The 59-year-old has been released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.