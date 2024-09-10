Weather aids B.C. fire fight amid evacuation order in East Kootenays

See more sharing options

The BC Wildfire Service says rain, light winds and cooler temperatures are expected to decrease fire behaviour in the province this week, just as a newly discovered blaze in the East Kootenays prompts an evacuation order and alerts for more than 50 properties.

The service says in its situational report Tuesday that a cold front is sweeping across the Kamloops and Southeast Fire Centres, bringing shifting winds and potential thunderstorms as temperatures drop.

It says rain is also forecast in the Peace region.

The update comes as crews battle a fire discovered on Monday in the Southeast Fire Centre.

It says the blaze that is burning next to the community of Baynes Lake, about 50 kilometres southeast of Cranbrook, is about four hectares in size and is burning out of control.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said Monday that a “tactical evacuation” was underway in the Baynes Lake Area, with a total of 14 properties on evacuation order and 38 others on evacuation alert.

That wildfire is among about 220 active fires burning across the province on Tuesday.

Though the service reports that 90 per cent of those fires were caused by lightning, the Kikomun wildfire near Baynes Lake was human-caused.