SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Weather aids B.C. fire fight amid evacuation order in East Kootenays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
The BC Wildfire Service says a newly discovered blaze in the East Kootenays has prompted evacuation order and alerts for more than 50 properties. Smoke and red-coloured fire retardant are seen on the ground from a tanker aircraft flying overhead near Cranbrook, B.C., in a Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Wildfire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The BC Wildfire Service says a newly discovered blaze in the East Kootenays has prompted evacuation order and alerts for more than 50 properties. Smoke and red-coloured fire retardant are seen on the ground from a tanker aircraft flying overhead near Cranbrook, B.C., in a Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Wildfire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BC Wildfire Service says rain, light winds and cooler temperatures are expected to decrease fire behaviour in the province this week, just as a newly discovered blaze in the East Kootenays prompts an evacuation order and alerts for more than 50 properties.

The service says in its situational report Tuesday that a cold front is sweeping across the Kamloops and Southeast Fire Centres, bringing shifting winds and potential thunderstorms as temperatures drop.

It says rain is also forecast in the Peace region.

Click to play video: 'Sabina Lake Wildfire: Evacuation alert re-issued as blaze in B.C. rages on'
Sabina Lake Wildfire: Evacuation alert re-issued as blaze in B.C. rages on
Story continues below advertisement

The update comes as crews battle a fire discovered on Monday in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the blaze that is burning next to the community of Baynes Lake, about 50 kilometres southeast of Cranbrook, is about four hectares in size and is burning out of control.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said Monday that a “tactical evacuation” was underway in the Baynes Lake Area, with a total of 14 properties on evacuation order and 38 others on evacuation alert.

That wildfire is among about 220 active fires burning across the province on Tuesday.

Though the service reports that 90 per cent of those fires were caused by lightning, the Kikomun wildfire near Baynes Lake was human-caused.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices