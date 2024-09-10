Menu

Crime

Baby’s death prompts investigation by Quebec provincial police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City.

Local police were called Sunday to a residence in the La Baie borough where they found the baby unconscious.

The child was taken to hospital where the infant was declared dead.

Quebec provincial police have been called to investigate in collaboration with Saguenay police.

A provincial police spokesman would not say who called police, adding that it was too early to say whether there could be charges.

Police say an autopsy and other analysis will be needed to determine the causes and circumstances of the death.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

