Baby’s death prompts investigation by Quebec provincial police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Saguenay, Que., north of Quebec City.

Local police were called Sunday to a residence in the La Baie borough where they found the baby unconscious.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The child was taken to hospital where the infant was declared dead.

Quebec provincial police have been called to investigate in collaboration with Saguenay police.

A provincial police spokesman would not say who called police, adding that it was too early to say whether there could be charges.

Police say an autopsy and other analysis will be needed to determine the causes and circumstances of the death.