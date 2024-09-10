Menu

Canada

Acetaminophen among Health Canada recalls from Canadian pharma brand

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
Health Canada is issuing a recall for vitamins and medicines sold by Canadian pharmaceutical brand JAMP Pharma, the health agency said in recall notices.

“Affected lots may contain overweight or underweight tablets,” the notice said.

The Health Canada recall for JAMP’s Vitamin D3 10000-unit tablet was issued for lot numbers EG24CHH002, EG24CHI001, EG24CHI002 and EG24CHI003.

A recall was also issued for JAMP’s acetaminophen, for both the 325 milligram tablets and the extra strength 500 mg tablets.

Acetaminophen, known in some countries as paracetamol, is an agent used to treat pain and fever symptoms. It could also be used by people suffering from conditions such as headache and osteoarthritis.

The company’s telmisartan 40 mg tablet and 80 mg tablets were also recalled. Telmisartan is typically used to treat mild to moderate high blood pressure or, in some cases, to reduce the risk of death caused by a heart attack or stroke.

Health Canada is urging users to verify if their product has been affected by the recall and to consult their health-care provider before discontinuing use of the affected products, or for any health concerns.

For any questions about the recall, users can contact JAMP Pharma directly, the notices state. Any side effects or complaints can be reported to Health Canada.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

