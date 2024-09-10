Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

General Motors, Unifor begin bargaining for CAMI plant workers in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 6:45 am
1 min read
<p>Unifor says General Motors and the union workers have begun collective bargaining at the automaker's CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. The GM CAMI assembly factory is seen in Ingersoll, Ont., Sept. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Unifor says General Motors and the union workers have begun collective bargaining at the automaker's CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. The GM CAMI assembly factory is seen in Ingersoll, Ont., Sept. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley</p>. DJC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unifor says bargaining has begun with General Motors for workers at the automaker’s CAMI assembly plant and battery facility in Ingersoll, Ont.

The union says the negotiations will focus on higher pay, job security and better pension plans for its unionized workers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GM is expected to match the pattern set last year during bargaining at its two other plants in St. Catharines and Oshawa.

The union says there’s a gap before CAMI workers can receive the same rate of pay as workers at other GM locations because of the different bargaining cycle.

Trending Now

The CAMI plant is the only large-scale electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Canada, building the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400.

Workers at CAMI have delivered an overwhelming strike mandate, with 97 per cent in support of a strike action if an agreement is not reached by Sept. 17.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices