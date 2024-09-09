Virtual ER doctor program floated as possible solution to B.C. physician crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health is looking at implementing virtual doctors to be available at certain times of the day and week at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, B.C., in order to supplement staffing.

The physician would provide assistance to patients and other medical staff who would be on-site at the 10-bed community hospital.

Emergency department closures have been plaguing hospitals throughout the province and Hope’s mayor, Victor Smith, said he supports any effort to prevent that.

“We need to look at things to try and improve things,” he said.

Smith clarified that part of the plan will include a physician on site but the virtual doctor will complement that.

“We only have so many doctors to go around, so many communities now are short,” he said.

Some nurses have reportedly expressed apprehension but the B.C. Nurses Union said this is just an idea being floated and they have not been given any indication it is something that will come to fruition.

A manager at the hospital would not talk to Global News on the record but said the virtual doctor plan is to address the doctor shortage.

He said right now, the plan is on hold, so it’s unclear when this will start.