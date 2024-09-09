Menu

Environment

B.C. implementing guidelines to protect black bears and grizzlies

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
A pair of bear encounters in two residential areas in B.C. are serving as a reminder for people living near bear habitats to take precautions during the summer months. Troy Charles reports. – Jul 12, 2024
The B.C. government is rolling out a new partnership aimed at better protecting black bears and grizzlies.

“This is a tremendous and unique opportunity to advance the well-being and stewardship of all bears in British Columbia,” Nicholas Scapillati, executive director of the Grizzly Bear Foundation, said in a statement.

“This work will take an essential step towards addressing calls from First Nations, conservation organizations and the public to address the number of bear deaths in their communities and develop support for human-bear coexistence.”

The first step is the creation of an expert panel to help identify new ways to minimize conflicts between bears and people.

The new guidelines will be developed in co-operation with the government, First Nations and the Grizzly Bear Foundation and are expected to be ready by next spring.

“Indigenous knowledge, scientific understanding of bear behaviour, innovative techniques, and independent review will be at the core of this work,” Scapillati said.

In a statement from the province, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman and the Minister of Land, Water and Natural Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen, said: “We are grateful for the partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation, as well as all the partners who will help guide this work. We expect what we learn together will help inform stewardship and conservation activity of bears in our province.”

