September 14 – Reface Magic

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 9, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
When it comes to home renovations, smart money is going with a team of experts.  Don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday when the experts from Reface Magic join Daryl Hooke to talk about the magic they’ve been creating for over 22 years.

They’ll discuss their whole process from planning, to creating custom cabinetry, and professional installation.  PLUS, get the inside scoop on their upcoming Garage Sale on September 28th.

Don’t miss Reface Magic as they join Talk To The Experts, Saturday on 6 30 CHED.

