September 14 – Reface Magic

When it comes to home renovations, smart money is going with a team of experts. Don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday when the experts from Reface Magic join Daryl Hooke to talk about the magic they’ve been creating for over 22 years.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They’ll discuss their whole process from planning, to creating custom cabinetry, and professional installation. PLUS, get the inside scoop on their upcoming Garage Sale on September 28th.
Trending Now
Don’t miss Reface Magic as they join Talk To The Experts, Saturday on 6 30 CHED.
- Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau remembered at Pennsylvania funeral
- ‘A sexual predator’: Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison
- Air Canada could start cancelling flights on Friday as strike looms
- ‘The system has fallen apart’: A child dies every 3 days under Ontario’s care network
Comments