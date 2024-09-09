Menu

Crime

4 youths attacked by stranger on Galloping Goose Trail: West Shore RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 1:51 pm
The popular Galloping Goose Trail is seen here in Google Street View. View image in full screen
The popular Galloping Goose Trail is seen here in Google Street View. Google Street View
A 32-year-old Langford man has been arrested and charged with eight offences after four youths were attacked on the Galloping Goose Trail last week.

West Shore RCMP said they were called at 10:22 p.m. on Sept. 4 to the trail near Atkins Avenue and Westwind Drive and found that four young people had been sprayed with bear mace by a man wearing a balaclava and “carrying an edged weapon.”

Police said the young people were involved in a brief “altercation” with the suspect before he fled.

Three of the youths were treated by Emergency Health Services at the scene; however, the fourth suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries after being cut by a knife and was taken to the hospital for further care.

Another serious attack on popular Vancouver Island trail

Five minutes after the initial call, RCMP were called to a home on Kingswood Drive about a man acting erratically and police said he matched the suspect’s description.

Officers, with the assistance of West Shore RCMP Police Dog Services, took the man into custody.

Police said they also seized a can of bear mace and a knife, which is believed to have been used in the incident.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, police said, as the victims and the suspect are not known to each other.

The suspect is identified as Kai Seppala, 32, of Langford, who has been charged with eight offences, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using a disguise while committing an offence.

He remains in custody and will appear in court in October.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

