Sports

PWHL unveils names, logos for all six teams ahead of second season

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 9:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing interest in women’s sports'
Growing interest in women’s sports
RELATED - Canada’s sports landscape is ever-evolving, and now there’s a push to grow women’s sports. Allison Sandmeyer-Graves with Canadian Women and Sport joins Global News Morning Calgary to talk about participation rates, and how the creation of the PWHL has opened doors for more professional women’s sports – Mar 7, 2024
The wait is finally over after the Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled the names for its six teams Monday.

In Canada, there will be Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. Across the border, it’s the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens.

All teams played without nicknames or logos during the PWHL’s inaugural season from last January to late May, with city names stitched across each club’s jerseys. Full team jerseys will be released in late October or early November, according to the league.

“All teams are retaining their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colors have been added to each team’s palette,” the PWHL said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the league’s second season. A schedule has not yet been released, though play will begin earlier than last season’s Jan. 1 start date. The regular season will increase from 24 games to 30.

with files from The Canadian Press

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

