PWHL unveils names, logos for all six teams ahead of second season

The wait is finally over after the Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled the names for its six teams Monday.

In Canada, there will be Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. Across the border, it’s the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens.

All teams played without nicknames or logos during the PWHL’s inaugural season from last January to late May, with city names stitched across each club’s jerseys. Full team jerseys will be released in late October or early November, according to the league.

Nous sommes la Victoire de Montréal. We are the Montréal Victoire. pic.twitter.com/QHgJxbBcTe — Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) September 9, 2024

“All teams are retaining their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colors have been added to each team’s palette,” the PWHL said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the league’s second season. A schedule has not yet been released, though play will begin earlier than last season’s Jan. 1 start date. The regular season will increase from 24 games to 30.

— with files from The Canadian Press