Calgary’s George Moss Park redevelopment celebrated in Ogden despite Green Line uncertainty

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted September 7, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Phase one of George Moss Park in the community of Ogden is officially done.
Phase one of George Moss Park in the community of Ogden is officially done. Global News
Ogden residents can now access a freshly redeveloped park in the community as phase one of the George Moss Park was unveiled on Saturday.

The park features a number of new amenities, such as basketball courts, playground equipment and seating areas, all of which were suggestions made by residents according to Parks Foundation executive director and CEO Sheila Taylor.

“It’s all about what the community wants and what the community needs,” explained Taylor.

The redevelopment was initially connected to Calgary’s Green Line, which has recently been called into question after the Alberta government abruptly said it would no longer fund the project in its current form.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra didn’t mince words, sharing how he believes the Greenline is needed in order to best serve the Ogden community.

“I will always be outrageously bitter about the billion dollars… to be determined, of money that we burnt up,” said Carra. “It (Ogden) can’t remain isolated. It will be connected, and it’ll be deeply integrated into the city.”

The redevelopment of the park isn’t done yet however, as phase two is expected to break ground next spring.

Additions expected to be introduced next year will include a pump track, skate park and family gathering area.

The second phase, which is expected to break ground in the spring of 2025 is being funded entirely by a donation made by the Martin family, which amounts to approximately $2 million dollars.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

