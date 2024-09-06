SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Cluster of wildfires in B.C. Interior triggers evacuation alert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
An aerial view of the Sabina Lake wildfire in British Columbia posted to X on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT** . View image in full screen
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako says people in a remote area about 80 kilometres south of Burns Lake, B.C., should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour at the nearby Oootsa Lake complex including the Sabina Lake blaze has shown increased behaviour and remains out-of-control.

The service says on social media that the Sabina Lake wildfire has breached containment lines to the east and is burning towards Ootsa Lake.

The fire has reached 411 square kilometres in size since first being discovered on July 19.

There are currently about 215 active wildfires burning in the province, and the BC Wildfire Service says many fires are now in the “mop-up stage” as fall approaches.

But it says a spate of hot weather that is peaking today means much of B.C. remains unseasonably dry and fuels “continue to be susceptible to ignition.”

The wildfire service says a fire in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, also in Bulkley-Nechako, is “burning aggressively” to the northeast and smoke is visible in surrounding areas.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements to parts of the B.C. Interior including 100 Mile House due to likely impact from wildfire smoke for the next 48 hours.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

