Jets prospects face off next week at Young Stars Tournament in B.C.

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets who want a glimpse at the future of the franchise will get an opportunity to see the team’s top prospects in action next week at the annual Young Stars Tournament.

The event, which takes place in Penticton, B.C., features prospects from all four of the NHL teams in Western Canada — the Jets, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Each of the Jets’ games will be broadcast online on the team’s website.

the YOUNG STARS are ready 💫 pic.twitter.com/cSsFTVBaXt — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 6, 2024

Among the Jets prospects suiting up for the tourney are first-round draft picks Chaz Lucius, Brad Lambert and Colby Barlow. They’ll be joined by Brayden Yager, who recently came to Winnipeg via trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Also in Jets colours in Penticton: goalies Thomas Milic and Domenic DiVincentiis, plus defencemen Elias Salomonsson and Dmitry Kuzmin, and forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Daniel Torgersson, Danny Zhilkin and Jacob Julien — among others.

The tournament kicks off Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., when the Jets take on the Flames’ prospects, followed by a Sept. 15 game vs. Vancouver and Sept. 16 against Edmonton.