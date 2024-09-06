Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with downtown Edmonton parkade killing

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man at a downtown Edmonton parkade this week.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers received a weapons complaint and were dispatched to a parkade in the area of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue. Officers found an injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said the victim has been identified as Jashandeep Maan. They said an autopsy determined he died of “multiple sharp force injuries” and that he was the victim of a homicide.

Edgar Wesker, who had already been taken into custody shortly after the killing, has now been charged with second-degree murder.

“We can confirm that both men were not known to one another, and this appears to be an isolated incident,” Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS’ homicide section.

“We have no additional concerns for public safety at this time.”

Anyone with any information about the killing can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.