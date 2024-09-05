Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate death of man in downtown Edmonton parkade

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over an investigation looking into the death of a man in a downtown parkade on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were called to a weapons complaint in a parkade in the area of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue at about 12:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with significant injuries,” police said in a news release. They said paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.”

Police did not say if charges are pending.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or at #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Death of security guard after altercation at downtown Edmonton parkade not criminal: police'
Death of security guard after altercation at downtown Edmonton parkade not criminal: police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices