Homicide detectives investigate death of man in downtown Edmonton parkade

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over an investigation looking into the death of a man in a downtown parkade on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were called to a weapons complaint in a parkade in the area of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue at about 12:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with significant injuries,” police said in a news release. They said paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.”

Police did not say if charges are pending.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or at #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

