Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba premier Wab Kinew wants federal help to avoid potential tuition hikes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says a new federal policy on international students could lead to higher post-secondary tuition fees for domestic ones.

In January, the federal government announced a cap on the number of student visa applications it would accept.

That was expected to result in a 35 per cent drop in the number of international students, who pay higher tuition rates, but some universities say the drop has been greater.

Kinew, who worked at the University of Winnipeg a decade ago, says the move will put pressure on domestic tuition rates.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal cap is aimed at easing rising housing costs, demand for health care and other issues.

Kinew says he would like the federal government to offer support to help control tuition.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have Manitoba students heading to university and college who could potentially be facing higher tuitions as a result of this, because the money has to come from somewhere, right?” Kinew said Thursday.

“We want to be there to work with the universities to address this challenge, but we are addressing a tough fiscal situation here in Manitoba as well. And so I hope that we can collaborate with the universities and colleges to go to the federal government and say there needs to be support to accompany the changes that you’ve implemented.”

Click to play video: 'Federal international student cap having ‘negative impact’ in Manitoba: stakeholders'
Federal international student cap having ‘negative impact’ in Manitoba: stakeholders
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices