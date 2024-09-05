Manitoba premier Wab Kinew wants federal help to avoid potential tuition hikes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says a new federal policy on international students could lead to higher post-secondary tuition fees for domestic ones.

In January, the federal government announced a cap on the number of student visa applications it would accept.

That was expected to result in a 35 per cent drop in the number of international students, who pay higher tuition rates, but some universities say the drop has been greater.

Kinew, who worked at the University of Winnipeg a decade ago, says the move will put pressure on domestic tuition rates.

The federal cap is aimed at easing rising housing costs, demand for health care and other issues.

Kinew says he would like the federal government to offer support to help control tuition.

“You have Manitoba students heading to university and college who could potentially be facing higher tuitions as a result of this, because the money has to come from somewhere, right?” Kinew said Thursday.

“We want to be there to work with the universities to address this challenge, but we are addressing a tough fiscal situation here in Manitoba as well. And so I hope that we can collaborate with the universities and colleges to go to the federal government and say there needs to be support to accompany the changes that you’ve implemented.”