Crime

2 charged in New Westminster kidnapping, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A New Westminster police officer is seen in this undated photo. New Westminster police
Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two people have been charged in a kidnapping last month.

In a media release, police said the abduction was reported in the early hours of Aug. 17.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teens arrested in violent home invasion and kidnapping'
B.C. teens arrested in violent home invasion and kidnapping

Officers were able to locate the victim within 24 hours, with the help of numerous regional police agencies.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but their condition is unclear.

“We were deeply worried about this person’s safety,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

“Time is of the essence in kidnapping investigations, and thanks to the hard work and expertise of numerous police teams, we were able to find the victim and arrest the suspects.”

Click to play video: 'Kidnapping charges laid against 5 accused of snatching man from Port Moody gym'
Kidnapping charges laid against 5 accused of snatching man from Port Moody gym
Richard Favel, 38, has since been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Jess Heerema, 45, has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Anyone who saw something suspicious in the 500 block of Front Street, near 6th Avenue, on the evening of Aug. 16 is asked to contact police.

