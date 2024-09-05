2 charged in New Westminster kidnapping, police say

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two people have been charged in a kidnapping last month.
In a media release, police said the abduction was reported in the early hours of Aug. 17.
Officers were able to locate the victim within 24 hours, with the help of numerous regional police agencies.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but their condition is unclear.
Get breaking National news
“We were deeply worried about this person’s safety,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.
“Time is of the essence in kidnapping investigations, and thanks to the hard work and expertise of numerous police teams, we were able to find the victim and arrest the suspects.”
Richard Favel, 38, has since been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Jess Heerema, 45, has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Anyone who saw something suspicious in the 500 block of Front Street, near 6th Avenue, on the evening of Aug. 16 is asked to contact police.
- Georgia teen charged with killing 2 students, 2 teachers in school shooting
- Georgia school shooting suspect interviewed by police for online threats in 2023
- Alec Baldwin: Prosecutor seeks to reinstate tossed ‘Rust’ shooting charge
- Chinese envoy leaves NY as ex-governor’s aid faces foreign agent charges
Comments