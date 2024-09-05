Manitoba to make school nutrition announcement Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

With schools across the province starting classes this week, the Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on school nutrition Thursday morning.

Premier Wab Kinew, along with Education Minister Nello Altomare and River East Transcona School Division superintendent Sandra Herbst, will speak to media at 11 a.m. from Donwood School.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.