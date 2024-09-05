Menu

Education

Manitoba to make school nutrition announcement Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Manitoba Education Minister Nello Altomare speaks to media. View image in full screen
Manitoba Education Minister Nello Altomare speaks to media. Randall Paull / Global News
With schools across the province starting classes this week, the Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on school nutrition Thursday morning.

Premier Wab Kinew, along with Education Minister Nello Altomare and River East Transcona School Division superintendent Sandra Herbst, will speak to media at 11 a.m. from Donwood School.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Prime minister promotes school nutrition program at Winnipeg school
