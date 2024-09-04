Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Goldeyes drop playoff opener to Canaries

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 4, 2024 10:50 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Goldeyes. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Goldeyes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Goldeyes’ bats fell silent to open the post-season.

The Goldeyes were held to just five hits in a 5-0 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Semifinal on Wednesday in South Dakota.

The Canaries scored two runs in each the first and fifth inning to win their first ever playoff meeting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Goldeyes ace Joey Matulovich struggled with his control in the series opener and the league leader in strikeouts and earned run average surrendered three runs on four hits with a pair of walks before getting yanked after the fourth inning.

In pursuit of their first championship since 2017 after missing the playoffs last year, the Goldeyes didn’t have any extra-base hits. They had the bases loaded on two different occasions, but failed to get a run across.

Story continues below advertisement

Canaries starting pitcher Tanner Brown struck out nine Goldeyes’ batters to earn the win.

The series now moves to Winnipeg for the final two games if necessary. The Goldeyes will face elimination in Game 2 on Friday at Blue Cross Park.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices