Winnipeg Goldeyes drop playoff opener to Canaries

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes’ bats fell silent to open the post-season.

The Goldeyes were held to just five hits in a 5-0 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Semifinal on Wednesday in South Dakota.

The Canaries scored two runs in each the first and fifth inning to win their first ever playoff meeting.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Goldeyes ace Joey Matulovich struggled with his control in the series opener and the league leader in strikeouts and earned run average surrendered three runs on four hits with a pair of walks before getting yanked after the fourth inning.

In pursuit of their first championship since 2017 after missing the playoffs last year, the Goldeyes didn’t have any extra-base hits. They had the bases loaded on two different occasions, but failed to get a run across.

Story continues below advertisement

Canaries starting pitcher Tanner Brown struck out nine Goldeyes’ batters to earn the win.

The series now moves to Winnipeg for the final two games if necessary. The Goldeyes will face elimination in Game 2 on Friday at Blue Cross Park.