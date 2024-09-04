Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bear cub fed Taco Bell, sits in back of van during 10-hour Ontario trip: charity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Animal shelters facing growing number of surrendered pets'
Animal shelters facing growing number of surrendered pets
WATCH: Animal shelters facing growing number of surrendered pets – Sep 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The director of an animal rescue charity in southwestern Ontario is calling on people to seek local support for injured wildlife after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.

The executive director of Chatham-Kent’s Pet and Wildlife Rescue Centre says her organization took care of the bear cub after it was found in the back of a van in Windsor, Ont.

Myriam Armstrong says two men found the bear in the middle of the road while driving near Cochrane, Ont., and decided to bring it to Windsor and said they fed the bear food from Taco Bell.

A black bear cub is treated in a handout photo. The director of an animal charity in southwestern Ontario is calling on people to seek local support for injured animals after two men picked up a black bear cub on a 10-hour drive in their vehicle from Cochrane to Windsor. View image in full screen
A black bear cub is treated in a handout photo. The director of an animal charity in southwestern Ontario is calling on people to seek local support for injured animals after two men picked up a black bear cub on a 10-hour drive in their vehicle from Cochrane to Windsor. Chatham-Kent Pet and Wildlife Rescue Centre

Armstrong says her team couldn’t see any obvious injuries to the four-month-old bear but the animal was lethargic and stressed after being in a vehicle for 10 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Chatham-Kent’s Pet and Wildlife Rescue Centre kept the bear overnight on Saturday and its team contacted a bear rescue organization in Huntsville, Ont., after which a volunteer drove the bear halfway there and the other organization picked it up.

A black bear cub is fed in a handout photo. The director of an animal charity in southwestern Ontario is calling on people to seek local support for injured animals after two men picked up a black bear cub on a 10-hour drive in their vehicle from Cochrane to Windsor. View image in full screen
A black bear cub is fed in a handout photo. The director of an animal charity in southwestern Ontario is calling on people to seek local support for injured animals after two men picked up a black bear cub on a 10-hour drive in their vehicle from Cochrane to Windsor. Chatham-Kent Pet and Wildlife Rescue Centre

Armstrong says she is hopeful the bear is OK but people should seek local help if they encounter injured wild animals and not move them for long distances because that could lead to transferring diseases to new animal populations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices