Video shows dramatic police takedown at Tim Horton’s drive-thru in Ontario

A man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly attempted to flee a dramatic police takedown at a Toronto-area Tim Horton’s drive-thru on Tuesday.

The takedown, which saw several officers draw their guns, happened around 6:30 p.m., at Westwood Mall in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area when it was reported that someone in an allegedly stolen Ford Bronco turned up at the store. Officers were told the man had previously stolen from the location and had now returned.

Investigators said they believed he was in possession of weapons. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru.

The video, seen by Global News, appears to show an armed Peel Regional Police officer standing by the window of a Ford Bronco during the takedown.

With two police cruisers parked in front of it, the vehicle’s driver attempts to flee, driving his allegedly stolen car on top of one of the police vehicles before it falls back and is surrounded by police officers and vehicles.

Peel police said no one was injured but that their vehicles did sustain damage.

The man, who is 25 years old, was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and obstructing a police officer.

He was held pending a bail hearing.