Man arrested as police probe 2 ‘serious incidents’ in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police say a man has been arrested and extra officers are patrolling an area of downtown after two serious incidents this morning that may be linked.

Police say in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the crime scenes are on Georgia Street near Homer and Hamilton streets, and investigators are unsure if they are related.

The post says the incidents happened between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. and no arrests have been made.

A white evidence tent was covering a corner of the plaza in front of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre downtown, with the entire plaza cordoned off and several police vehicles in attendance, while a section of Homer Street was also blocked.

No additional details on the nature of the incidents have been released.

Photos circulating on social media show the heavy police presence in the area, with one image of Homer Street showing what appears to be a large blood stain on the sidewalk behind police tape.