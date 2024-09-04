Menu

Entertainment

Man arrested as police probe 2 ‘serious incidents’ in downtown Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 12:20 pm
Police tape off a section of bloody sidewalk on Homer Street in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police tape off a section of bloody sidewalk on Homer Street in downtown Vancouver. Global News
Vancouver police say a man has been arrested and extra officers are patrolling an area of downtown after two serious incidents this morning that may be linked.

Police say in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the crime scenes are on Georgia Street near Homer and Hamilton streets, and investigators are unsure if they are related.

Vancouver police probe fatal Downtown Eastside shooting

The post says the incidents happened between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. and no arrests have been made.

A white evidence tent was covering a corner of the plaza in front of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre downtown, with the entire plaza cordoned off and several police vehicles in attendance, while a section of Homer Street was also blocked.

No additional details on the nature of the incidents have been released.

Photos circulating on social media show the heavy police presence in the area, with one image of Homer Street showing what appears to be a large blood stain on the sidewalk behind police tape.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

