World

Ugandan Olympic athlete set on fire by her boyfriend, police say

By Evelyne Musambi The Associated Press
Posted September 3, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10-km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024 and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said. View image in full screen
Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10-km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend on Sunday Sept. 1, 2024 and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said. AP Photo
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was attacked and set on fire by her boyfriend and is receiving treatment for burns on 75 per cent of her body, police said.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a distance runner who finished at the 44th position in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was attacked in her house in the western Trans Nzoia County.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrycan of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday.

Ndiema also sustained burn wounds, and the two are receiving specialized treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centres.

A report filed by the local chief states that the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead with a postmortem report stating that she was strangled.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

