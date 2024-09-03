SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon steps down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec putting hundreds of millions more dollars into the Airbus A-220 project'
Quebec putting hundreds of millions more dollars into the Airbus A-220 project
RELATED: The Quebec government is injecting money yet again into the Airbus' A-220 project. Premier François Legault made the announcement in Mirabel today alongside Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon. Our Franca Mignacca has been following the news conference and brings us the latest – Jul 23, 2024
Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, a central figure in the Coalition Avenir Québec government, is stepping down.

A government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the news to The Canadian Press after it was first reported by La Presse.

Rumours had circulated for some time that Fitzgibbon wouldn’t finish his mandate, with the next provincial election scheduled for 2026.

The news broke as the CAQ caucus is meeting in Rimouski, Que., to prepare for the fall legislative session, which begins next week.

Quebec Premier François Legault refused to confirm the news this afternoon, only saying that Fitzgibbon will address the caucus tonight and speak to reporters on Wednesday.

Fitzgibbon, who was known as a “superminister” because of the influence he held in cabinet and the importance of his portfolios, was first elected in 2018 in the riding of Terrebonne, northeast of Montreal.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

