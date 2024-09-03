Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon steps down

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, a central figure in the Coalition Avenir Québec government, is stepping down.

A government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the news to The Canadian Press after it was first reported by La Presse.

Rumours had circulated for some time that Fitzgibbon wouldn’t finish his mandate, with the next provincial election scheduled for 2026.

The news broke as the CAQ caucus is meeting in Rimouski, Que., to prepare for the fall legislative session, which begins next week.

Quebec Premier François Legault refused to confirm the news this afternoon, only saying that Fitzgibbon will address the caucus tonight and speak to reporters on Wednesday.

Fitzgibbon, who was known as a “superminister” because of the influence he held in cabinet and the importance of his portfolios, was first elected in 2018 in the riding of Terrebonne, northeast of Montreal.