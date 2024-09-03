‘Stop being a bunch of bleeding hearts’: Ford slams Ottawa over bail laws again

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford has once again slammed the federal government over bail laws when it comes to repeat offenders.

“We need the federal government to change the Criminal Code once and for all, and stop being a bunch of bleeding hearts,” Ford said at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday morning. “Because people are fed up with this crime here. They’re absolutely done with it.”

The response was made to a reporter question on if Ontario was prepared for an influx of people if there is bail reform with jails already being at over capacity, and that the majority of people in jails are awaiting trial and have not yet been convicted of a crime.

“Oh, little Johnny’s going to do better,” Ford continued. “He’s only put a gun to the person’s head 18 times. Yeah, little Johnny’s going to jail and we need to throw the key away because I’m just sick and tired of the violence that’s happening in this province.”

Ford has been vocal about his tough-on-crime messaging when it comes to bail and the justice system. Ontario has seen upticks in violent crimes such as alleged robberies with a gun, home invasions and carjackings.

“There’s absolutely no excuse why these people are getting out on bail. Not once, numerous times. We need to hold them in jail as long as we possibly can,” Ford said.

Ford has also pledged to build more jails, as data shows the inmate population surged to the point where the vast majority of provincial correctional institutions are well over capacity.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, there was an average of 8,889 people in provincial jails, well over the 7,848-person capacity, and about 1,000 more inside jails on average compared to the year before.

“We’re already building a couple. One in Thunder Bay, one out east. But I’ve given that directive. So you’ll be hearing about new jails being built,” Ford said Tuesday.

The province has previously said 81 per cent of inmates in provincial jails are awaiting trial and presumptively innocent.

Criminal lawyers and correctional officers have said the jam-packed jails have deleterious effects on both inmates and jail guards.

The union representing correctional officers says inmates are triple bunking in several institutions, while guards are dealing with increased assaults and struggling with their mental health. The Criminal Trial Lawyers Association says accused individuals are taking longer to get to a bail hearing, contributing to the rise in jail populations.

— With files from The Canadian Press