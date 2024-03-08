Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Doug Ford promises to build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. Ford says his government will build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars "for a long time." . View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. Ford says his government will build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars "for a long time." . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars “for a long time.”

Ford was asked about overcrowding in Ontario jails during a news conference on an unrelated announcement in Milton, Ont., this morning.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through freedom-of-information laws shows the majority of Ontario jails are over capacity.

The data also showed the overwhelming majority of inmates in provincial jails are awaiting trial and presumptively innocent.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ford says he’s “not worried about the criminals” but supports correctional staff and is committed to giving them the resources they need, including building more jails.

The premier has ramped up his tough-on-crime messaging in recent weeks, and has come under fire from the legal profession and the opposition after saying his government wanted “like-minded judges” to be tougher on accused criminals.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City hall hosts anti-crime summit after increase of thefts targeting Toronto businesses'
City hall hosts anti-crime summit after increase of thefts targeting Toronto businesses
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices