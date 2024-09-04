First-year Queen’s University students prepare for school year

First-year students poured into Queen’s University campus on Saturday for move-in day, just like Logan Bijukovic-Braden.
“I’m ready to wait in a long line of cars trying to drop off,” said Bijukovic-Braden, a computer science student.
The Torontonian isn’t the first in his family to be a Gael. Both of his parents graduated from the university, giving him an even bigger reason to head to Kingston.
“My parents, as well as an aunt, went to Queen’s,” Bijukovic-Braden said. “I think my grandparents on my dad’s side both went to Queen’s, so they all had a great experience.”
Bijukovic-Braden said he hopes for his own great experience, as well.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some new people in computer science here, people I can hopefully relate to and also make some good friends with,” he said.
Bijukovic-Braden’s mother Radosna added, “I think it’s about him finding his own community, his own network, his independence. Rather than just an education, it’ll be a growth experience.”
Around 4,700 new students and their parents were all on campus Saturday getting set up in their dorms.
“It’s a great time and an exciting time that we welcome students to not only Queen’s but to Kingston as well, which is a great city for our students,” said Ann Tierney, Vice-Provost of Student Affairs at Queen’s.
Classes begin this week.
