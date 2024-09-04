Menu

Education

First-year Queen’s University students prepare for school year

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted September 4, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
Queen's University Campus View image in full screen
First-year Queen's student Logan Bijukovic-Braden isn’t the first in his family to be a Gael. Both of his parents graduated from the university, giving him an even bigger reason to head to Kingston. Kaytlyn Poberznick/Global News
First-year students poured into Queen’s University campus on Saturday for move-in day, just like Logan Bijukovic-Braden.

“I’m ready to wait in a long line of cars trying to drop off,” said Bijukovic-Braden, a computer science student.

The Torontonian isn’t the first in his family to be a Gael. Both of his parents graduated from the university, giving him an even bigger reason to head to Kingston.

“My parents, as well as an aunt, went to Queen’s,” Bijukovic-Braden said. “I think my grandparents on my dad’s side both went to Queen’s, so they all had a great experience.”

Bijukovic-Braden said he hopes for his own great experience, as well.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some new people in computer science here, people I can hopefully relate to and also make some good friends with,” he said.

Bijukovic-Braden’s mother Radosna added, “I think it’s about him finding his own community, his own network, his independence. Rather than just an education, it’ll be a growth experience.”

Around 4,700 new students and their parents were all on campus Saturday getting set up in their dorms.

“It’s a great time and an exciting time that we welcome students to not only Queen’s but to Kingston as well, which is a great city for our students,” said Ann Tierney, Vice-Provost of Student Affairs at Queen’s.

Classes begin this week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

