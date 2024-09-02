Teen hospitalized after overnight shooting in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Three young people were injured during an overnight shooting on a residental steet on the south side of St. Albert.

Alberta RCMP said officers responded around 12:50 a.m. Monday to Hunchak Way.

Police said a white van pulled up alongside three teenagers, and then gunshots rang out.

RCMP spokesperson Troy Savinkoff said the shooting was linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of people.

A 17-year-old was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Savinkoff said, adding the other two teens suffered minor injuries and police said they were not injured by the bullets.

RCMP called in the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service’s Air 1 helicopter to try and track down the van, but as of publishing it had not been found.

A description of the shooter is not yet available.

The RCMP is expected to release more details at a news conference later Monday afternoon.

— More to come…