Age restrictions take effect for N.B. exhibition after fights among teens

As crowds gathered for the opening day of New Brunswick’s annual exhibition, a new rule was posted on a sign by the gate: “Those under 15 must have adult supervision!”

The exhibition’s director, Jeff McCarthy, said this comes after fights among teens broke out on the grounds over the past few years.

“There are groups of teens gathering in groups of 12 to 15, and they seem to have their phones and their Snapchat recording before any violent behaviour outbreaks, so we know there is some premeditation to these incidents on-site,” he said.

He said that in June, a group of teenagers sprayed a security official and an attendee with pepper spray during the Freddy Beach Ribfest Block Party.

It’s that kind of violence he is hoping to avoid during the exhibition.

“So many times when these incidents would occur in the past, and we’d have to contact the individual involved’s parents or guardians, oftentimes they had no idea their teenager was on-site at the provincial exhibition,” he said.

'Kind of ridiculous'

Attendees had mixed opinions on the decision.

Michaela Armstrong, who is 14 years old, said something like a bag check at the entrance would be more effective.

“Being a teenager and underage for this is kind of ridiculous because I kind of just want to hang out with my friends,” she said.

She was attending the event with her mother, Ann Armstrong, who agreed.

“They’re almost adults,” she said. “It’s coming to that point where they just, like she said, want to be with their friends.”

Concern for children's safety

Yet Sharon Flowers, another mother in attendance, said she’s had to leave early because of fights during the exhibition.

“I’ve been a little nervous to bring my kids or let them come on their own because we have unfortunately seen some events with fights breaking out,” she said.

She said she agrees with the new rule, even if it means she’ll have to join her 10-year-old son for the next few years.

“I think it’s a good thing that parents come to chaperone their children, just to make sure that they’re staying in line,” she said.

McCarthy said security will be checking for parents or guardians at the door, and staff will be on the lookout for teenagers on the grounds unsupervised.

He said those whose parents or guardians have left will also be asked to leave.