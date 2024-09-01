Menu

Crime

Man charged with first-degree murder in Brampton homicide: Peel police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a shooting that left another man dead early Friday.

Police say just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 30, officers were called to a home in Brampton, Ont., where they found a man dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

They say shortly before midnight that same day, officers arrested a man in his 20s from Brampton.

Police say the suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Now

Police have not released the dead man’s identity at the family’s request.

They say while they’re still investigating the motive behind the shooting, they are confident it was isolated to the people involved and does not appear to be random.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

