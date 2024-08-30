University students return to campuses across Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

University students across Saskatchewan are on the move, whether it’s into off-campus apartments or they’ve signed up for dorm life.

On Friday, more than 500 students were welcomed to campus at the University of Regina for move-in day. The U of R expects roughly 1,100 students to live in dorms this fall.

But as students return to class, there’s a big difference between the province’s two largest campuses when it comes to living quarters.

As Global News’ Katherine Ludwig reports, students at the University of Saskatchewan are struggling to find housing while students in Regina still have options.

Check out the video at the top of the page to see what students thought of returning to the university scene.