Crime

Police seek information in 2010 murder of Ontario woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sonia Varaschin murder: OPP seek witnesses seen in video'
Sonia Varaschin murder: OPP seek witnesses seen in video
WATCH: Sonia Varaschin murder: OPP seek witnesses seen in video – Aug 29, 2014
Police are making another appeal for information in the murder of an Ontario woman 14 years after her death.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sonia Varaschin’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business in downtown Orangeville, Ont., on Aug. 30, 2010.

Get daily National news

They say the 42-year-old nurse’s remains were found in a wooded area in Caledon, Ont., less than a week later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe someone has the missing piece of information that could help identify a suspect.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The case drew national attention at the time as investigators said the suspect likely left Varaschin’s home covered in a significant amount of blood and used her car to move her body to the wooded area where it was found.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

