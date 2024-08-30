Menu

Canada

Guns, ammunition seized after Kingston, Ont. welfare check: police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Police say they found a large number of firearms and ammunition, including a loaded AK-47 and magazines, carelessly stored.
Police say they found a large number of firearms and ammunition, including a loaded AK-47 and magazines, carelessly stored. Kingston Police
Kingston police conducted a welfare check on Wednesday that led to a major firearms seizure.

Officers arrived at a home near Wellington and Gore streets to check on an individual’s well-being. Inside, police say they found a large number of firearms and ammunition, including a loaded AK-47 and magazines, carelessly stored.

The individual returned while police were at the scene. Once assured of their safety, they were arrested for multiple firearms offences.

The provincial weapons enforcement unit was called in, and further evidence was seized.

A 53-year-old Kingston resident now faces several weapons charges and is held for a bail hearing.

