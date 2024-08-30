Pedestrian killed by Sask. RCMP vehicle heading to call for service

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — A man is dead after being hit by a police vehicle in rural northern Saskatchewan.
RCMP say officers had been in the community of Turnor Lake when they received a call for service in Buffalo Narrows.
They say one of the officers was travelling on a grid road and hit the pedestrian.
The officer was not hurt and provided first aid to the man on the road, who was declared dead at the scene.
Mounties say the 31-year-old man was from Clearwater River Dene Nation.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is to investigate the circumstances of the crash and death.
