Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian killed by Sask. RCMP vehicle heading to call for service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a police vehicle. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a police vehicle. Files / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — A man is dead after being hit by a police vehicle in rural northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say officers had been in the community of Turnor Lake when they received a call for service in Buffalo Narrows.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say one of the officers was travelling on a grid road and hit the pedestrian.

The officer was not hurt and provided first aid to the man on the road, who was declared dead at the scene.

Trending Now

Mounties say the 31-year-old man was from Clearwater River Dene Nation.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is to investigate the circumstances of the crash and death.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices