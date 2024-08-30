Illegal parking a concern around Commonwealth Stadium during big events

Send this page to someone via email

One city councillor believes more enforcement is needed around Commonwealth Stadium to deter illegal parking during major events like concerts and football games.

Over three days last week, tens of thousands of people descended upon Commonwealth Stadium for two Metallica concerts. As they did that, many people parked in nearby residential areas — where they weren’t allowed to park. With P!nk playing at the stadium this weekend, there are concerns it will happen again.

During big events like concerts and football games, parking restrictions are in place around the central Edmonton stadium. Parking restrictions start two hours before the event starts. Restrictions are lifted either three hours after a football game starts or at 11 p.m., depending on the event.

During these events, only residents with permits can park in designated areas around Commonwealth.

During last weekend’s Metallica concerts, many drivers were found to be parked illegally in areas they shouldn’t be parked.

“I’m hearing loud and clear from neighbours that there are very clear rules in place and people are breaking those rules,” Ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador said.

“Community members expect that if people are breaking those rules, there will be enforcement action taken whether that is ticketing or towing.”

Salvador has been in the area during busy times like games and concerts and said she’s witnessed the illegal parking herself. She believes more enforcement needs to be done.

“There are individuals who are willing to take that risk and try to break the rules, possibly knowing that there won’t be as much enforcement action as there should be,” Salvador said. “If there is no follow-through when it comes to enforcement, that builds frustration in our communities.

“The enforcement piece is so, so critical for deterring that behaviour.”

The city encourages people to take transit to and from the stadium. During last Sunday and Friday’s Metallica concerts, the Edmonton Transit Service added extra service to the schedule to handle the large crowds.

“The service to this concert was based on the service level provided for similar events last year,” said Adonis Dichoso, ETS’ general supervisor of regional and special services.

ETS planned to accommodate about 50,000 riders each concert night, Dichoso said, adding that at the end of both concerts everyone had cleared the area within an hour.

The city is making similar preparations ahead of Saturday’s P!nk concert.

Global News reached out to the City of Edmonton for more information on possible enforcement plans for Saturday’s concert but did not receive a response ahead of publishing.