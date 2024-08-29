SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

What to expect from Saskatchewan’s 2 main political parties ahead of the fall election

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 6:14 pm
1 min read
What to expect from Saskatchewan’s two main political parties ahead of the fall election
WATCH: The writ for the fall provincial election has yet to drop, but that hasn't stopped parties from unofficially jumping into campaign mode. On Thursday Saskatchewan NDP leader kicked off the party’s campaign heading into the fall.
The writ for the fall provincial election has yet to drop, but that hasn’t stopped parties from unofficially jumping into campaign mode.

On Thursday Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck kicked off the party’s campaign heading into the fall.

With the announcement, Beck said her government would have no new tax hikes on provincial income tax, PST or small business and corporate during their first term.

Beck would also follow in Alberta and Manitoba’s footsteps in suspending the gas tax for six months.

Global News spoke with one political analyst about what he expects to see in the coming weeks from both the NDP and the Saskatchewan Party. Check out the video above for more.

