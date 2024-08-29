OPP turn to $50K reward to help solve fatal November 2023 hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of a fatal suspected hit and run last year.

Police say 34-year-old Steven Tate was found dead beside Highway 15 north of Smiths Falls, Ont., on Nov. 8, 2023, five days after he was reported missing.

Investigators say they suspect a dark coloured hatchback or sedan, believed to be a Mazda, hit Tate and then fled the scene the night of Nov. 3, 2023.

Police say his body was found beside the highway.

OPP have also put up a billboard close to where Tate was found.

Police say the car would have had damage to the front passenger side and are asking anyone who may have seen it to come forward.