Provincial, municipal leaders to join Winnipeg cops for retail theft update Thursday

Winnipeg police are set to provide an update on the ongoing Violent Crime and Retail Theft (VCRT) initiative Thursday afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, along with provincial Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, will join police Supt. Dave Dalal to speak to media from the Canadian Footwear store in the Exchange District.

The VCRT, created last year in response to a rash of crime at local businesses, was extended through the summer thanks to provincial funding, after seeing initial results and positive feedback from businesses, law enforcement and government officials.

Global News will stream the noon press conference live on this page.