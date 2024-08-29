Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Provincial, municipal leaders to join Winnipeg cops for retail theft update Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe speaks to media about retail crime July 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe speaks to media about retail crime July 10, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are set to provide an update on the ongoing Violent Crime and Retail Theft (VCRT) initiative Thursday afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, along with provincial Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, will join police Supt. Dave Dalal to speak to media from the Canadian Footwear store in the Exchange District.

The VCRT, created last year in response to a rash of crime at local businesses, was extended through the summer thanks to provincial funding, after seeing initial results and positive feedback from businesses, law enforcement and government officials.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News will stream the noon press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Finding long-term solutions for retail theft'
Finding long-term solutions for retail theft
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices