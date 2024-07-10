Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police, politicians, BIZ groups to talk retail crime Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police, municipal and provincial officials, and members of the city’s business community will be on hand Wednesday morning for an update on Winnipeg’s Violent Crime Retail Theft (VCRT) initiative.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, central district commander Insp. Eric Luke and Supt. Cam Mackid will be in attendance, along with the directors of the Osborne Village and West End BIZ groups.

Click to play video: 'Retailers raise concerns about theft and violence'
Retailers raise concerns about theft and violence

The 11 a.m. press conference, which will take place at the Bijou Park courtyard downtown, is expected to address the results of the first four weeks of VCRT’s operations.

Global News will stream the 11 a.m. event live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target assaults and retail thefts'
Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target assaults and retail thefts
